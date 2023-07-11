STONEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stoneville woman shot her boyfriend in front of their child on Sunday and has been arrested, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Cassandra Ann Moore, 34, of Stoneville, was arrested with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and felony child abuse.

Earlier that evening, Moore was intoxicated and arguing with her 41-year-old boyfriend.

During the argument, Moore shot her boyfriend in the arm in front of their juvenile child.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

Moore is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond.