HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has started after an Onslow County deputy in eastern North Carolina was involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan a call came in around noon to a home on Willow Street in Hubert, that is just off NC Hwy. 172. The incident began as a traffic stop. The officer involved noticed the woman had a gun in her vehicle.

No other information was provided on what led up to the shooting. Thomas said the officer involved was not shot.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Her condition was not known as of 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has contacted District Attorney Ernie Lee’s office along with the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials remained on the scene Thursday and crime tape had been put up.