Investigation underway after woman’s body pulled from surf at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after the body of a 78-year-old woman was pulled from the surf at Wrightsville Beach late Tuesday, the police department said.

Around 11:30 p.m., two citizens called 911 to report they found the victim in the water near public access nine, which is just south of the Holiday Inn.

The victim, later identified as 78-year-old Sally Mertens, was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

Responding police attempted to resuscitate Mertens but they were unsuccessful.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event. We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident,” Wrightsville Beach police said in a release.

A death investigation has been opened by the police department.