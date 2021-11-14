Is a measles outbreak coming to North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Health experts said there’s a high risk we’ll see a measles outbreak this year.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization said that’s because 22 million infants did not get their measles shot last year.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh pediatrician Dr. Christian Nechyba what an outbreak would look like here in North Carolina.

“So it wouldn’t be the kind of thing that we would see with COVID where we would have a national epidemic, but you would see little pockets here and there where there would be measles outbreaks,” Dr. Nechyba said.

Symptoms include high fevers and spots in a child’s mouth, but at its worst, it can cause encephalitis, a brain infection, as well as lung and liver complications.

“Measles is a good enough infectious agent to where you if you have a room full of kids and there is one unvaccinated child in that room, the measles virus is gonna find that kid and infect them,” Dr. Nechyba said.

Because of COVID-19, some people stayed away from doctor’s offices early in the pandemic, but health experts said it’s time for parents to call their child’s doctor and see what shots they need in order to get caught up.