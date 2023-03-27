RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you reaching for your allergy meds earlier each year? Do the sniffles take over your life sooner than they used to? You’re not imagining it — your allergies are making you suffer — LONGER.

The culprit? Our changing climate.

Dr. Corinne Keet, a professor at the UNC School of Medicine, says she’s hearing of more people suffering from their seasonal allergies earlier than usual, but also later into the fall.

She says there are a few reasons:

“Trees are what we see in the spring as the first pollen that we see,” she explained. “That has started earlier. And then in the fall when we really think about weeds and things like that, those are also taking longer to have a hard frost that kills them to stop the pollination.”

New research shows that from 1990 to 2018 pollen seasons across North America were 20 days longer on average, and 21 percent more intense.

While pollen is nothing new to us in North Carolina, fewer cold days and more rain could lead to another allergy issue: mold.

“Certain parts of the country and becoming wetter and I think we are in an area that gets wetter with climate change so certainly that can increase mold outdoors,” Dr. Keet said.

If you are suffering, you’re not alone. Dr. Keet says if your allergies are bothering you for longer each year, check in with your doctor, and take your allergy medicine early as it can take four to five days to take effect. But your symptoms can be managed.

“We do have a lot of good tools to treat allergies, so there’s a lot of medicines in terms of managing allergies,” she said. “I do recommend if people are suffering, they should see their doctors, because there’s options for them.”

If you want to read the study on climate and allergies, you can find it here.