Is impact of Christmas showing up in NC’s COVID numbers yet?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The impact of Christmas gatherings could have already started to show up in the state’s count of new cases of COVID-19.

The seven-day average number of new cases reported to the state is behaving in a similar way as it did at the start of the post-Thanksgiving spike, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

It comes as leaders brace for the possibility of an overlap of surges related to both holidays.

“We saw this increase after the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Mark Holmes, the director of the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina,. “I think we’ve long expected a similar thing based on the December holidays and Christmas and New Year’s.”

It takes at least seven days, and up to two weeks, for a single event to show up in the key metrics.

After Thanksgiving, the average number of new cases started climbing exactly a week after the holiday — and once it did, it climbed quickly.

While that average was relatively stable before and immediately after Thanksgiving, it climbed from 3,793 on Dec. 3 to 4,745 on Dec. 6 — an increase of 25 percent in the span of only a few days.

A similar increase is taking place now.

That average, which was at 5,788 on New Year’s Day — a week after Christmas — rose to a record 7,056 on Monday, an increase of 22 percent in the same amount of time.

Holmes is pointing toward Wednesday as a key day for the data to more clearly show whether another surge is in fact underway.

“I think it’ll be couple more days for us to settle down to numbers that we can really sort of look at and say, ‘Hey, this is a real pattern here,’” Holmes told CBS 17 News. “But given what we saw the last couple of days, those are deeply concerning numbers, the highs that we’re seeing, it’s consistent with exposure around Christmas. Let’s hope that the spike that we’ve seen quickly abates and it’s an artifact of just testing timing and not an increase in transmission rates.”

Those COVID numbers have only gotten worse over the past few months.

The state added more than 30,000 new cases over the past four days, including two days this weekend with more than 9,000 cases — the first time that particular threshold has been crossed.

For the 11th time in 15 days, a single-day record was set for the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, reaching a high of 3,635 on Monday.

And the positive percentage of 16.5 percent Monday — based on testing results from Saturday — was the highest it’s been, surpassing the previous high of 16.3 percent set April 12.

COVID surges usually follow a clear timeline, with the first indicator being a rise in the number of visits to emergency departments with COVID-like symptoms. The state Department of Health and Human Services, which tracks that metric through the NC DETECT system, has not updated that section of its dashboard since Dec. 23 with the next update scheduled for Thursday.

A second indicator is the number of new cases, followed days to weeks later by the number of hospitalizations and, eventually, deaths.

Over the past week, the counties with the most new cases per capita were Hyde (1,337 per 100,000 people), Martin (900), Alexander (803), Beaufort (798) and Rutherord (797).

In the CBS 17 viewing area, Halifax County — with 584 cases per 100,000 people — and Person County (557) are the only counties with more than 550. Chatham County has the fewest, at 187, while Orange County has the third-fewest (229).