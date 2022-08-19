RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While we are still in the summer months, pharmacies like CVS are promoting flu vaccines already.

While the flu may not peak for several weeks or months, is it too early to get your flu shot now?

The CDC says it’s best to be vaccinated before flu begins spreading in your community. They recommend September and October for your shot. The goal should be getting a jab by the end of October.

February is peak season for the flu, according to the CDC. They said significant flu activity can continue into May.

August may be too early depending on the person. The CDC says adults, especially those 65 years and older, should generally not get vaccinated as early as July or August. The CDC said that’s because protection may decrease over time.

If you won’t be able to get vaccinated later in the year, CDC said you could go ahead and get vaccinated early.

Children, on the other hand, can get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available, the CDC said. Officials said children need two doses of flu vaccine four apart. Parents should consider this timing when it comes to vaccinating their children.

For pregnant people, CDC said early vaccination can be considered for people in their third trimester. It’s believed that is because the shot can help protect infants during the first months of life. Children have to wait until they are six months old to get their first flu shot.