Is North Carolina becoming less safe during COVID-19? One company thinks so

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Has North Carolina become less safe from COVID-19 recently?

One company seems to think so.

Consumer finance website wallethub.com produces biweekly rankings of the states based on how safe they are during the pandemic.

According to the latest update Thursday, North Carolina was ranked No. 32 — its lowest ranking since June 24.

The company says it bases those rankings on five measures — rate of virus transmission, positive testing, hospital admissions, deaths and vaccination rates among those eligible for it.

The state went from No. 39 in late June to 24th on July 8, then up to 23rd two weeks later. That ranking fell to 30th on Aug. 5.

(Source: Wallethub.com)

The report knocks North Carolina for having a high COVID-19 death rate and a relatively low vaccination rate. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the state 35th because just 63 percent of adults have gotten at least one dose.

The latest rankings were released on the same day the state Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 7,000 new cases for the first time since January and recorded its 14,000th COVID-19 death.