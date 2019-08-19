Is your child heading back to school? Here are the vaccines they’ll need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time for our local students to go back to school and that may have some wondering what vaccines they need in order to attend classes.

North Carolina law requires all children in the state to receive specific immunizations and records are checked when children enter school or any child care.

Below are the required vaccines for kindergarten-aged children and seventh grade-age children.

Click here for more information on the required vaccines.

