‘It just all happened so quickly’: Charlotte man injured in road-rage shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Road rage is real. It happens every day in Charlotte but one man still cannot believe what happened along Billy Graham Parkway.

“I’m nervous to just be standing out here around the corner from where it happened,” said Ricky Martinez, 35.

On Nov. 15 around 6:30 p.m. Martinez was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car. Martinez’s girlfriend, Cameron Ritch, was sitting in the backseat.

“A car started driving aggressively,” Martinez said.

“It came around the corner and tried to pass us. We sped up a little so they didn’t merge and that’s when he pulled out a gun,” Ritch said.

The driver of a black sedan fired two shots. One bullet pierced the passenger door and Martinez’s arm and grazed his stomach.

“It just all happened so quickly. I was in shock,” Ritch recalls. It took her a few minutes to realize that her boyfriend had been hit.

“I wish we had slowed down and let him go around but I wasn’t driving. The guy was riding our butt and honking and that’s when he went around us and shot at us,” Martinez said.

They tried to follow the car but it sped off towards I-85 and cut its lights.

“I pray they catch him and that I just don’t want him to do this to anyone else,” said Shelli Knapp, Martinez’s mother. She wants to see more cameras along busy roadways.

“Had the driver been going faster or slower it could have been a very different situation,” added Knapp. “You just don’t know who is in the car next to you.”

They hope that someone traveling through traffic that Sunday evening may have seen something that might help police get this driver off the streets.

“He should turn himself in,” Martinez said.

CMPD considers the incident as an aggravated assault, which the department is investigating. Martinez’s medical bills are growing and the driver’s liability insurance does not cover what happened according to Knapp.