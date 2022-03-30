CHARLOTTE (WJZY) – A baby girl is being treated for serious injuries after being burned in a Charlotte apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Heritage Park Apartments in East Charlotte.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for anyone,” Captain Dennis Gist said, with the Charlotte Fire Department. “But especially when it involves a pediatric patient. At this time we don’t have much information, but she was transported with life-threatening injuries.”

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department officers were called to the complex Tuesday morning and were already on the scene when the fire broke out.

“Police called this incident into us,” Captain Gist said.

It’s unclear if the incident CMPD responded to was directly related to the fire at this time.

Officers said they have been called to the complex multiple times in the past.

At least six families were displaced, including George Scott’s family. He lives there with his daughter and grandson.

Scott said he was given a $500 gift card, but fears that won’t be enough to cover necessary costs.

“My neighbor across the street was kicking the door,” Scott said. “I thought it was the police, he was kicking it so hard.”

Neighbors said the toughest part of it all is knowing a child was hurt.

“It just brings tears to my eyes,” Scott said.

Another resident said he was just grateful to be alive.

“I’m alive, and that’s what matters,” resident Chris Morgan said. “But I feel so sorry for that baby in the hospital now. It’s just crazy.”