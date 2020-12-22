‘It must end’: Police organization asks Governor to condemn violence against law enforcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A statewide organization that represents police chiefs in North Carolina is asking Governor Roy Cooper and the Attorney General to be more vocal when it comes to violence against police officers.



In a span of eight days, two police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in the Charlotte area and two others were injured.



A letter by the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police was sent to Governor Roy Cooper and the Attorney General over the weekend after Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr. was shot and injured in the line of duty. He is expected to be OK. The letters ask the Governor and Attorney General to publicly condemn violence against law enforcement.



“It must end. The governor and the attorney general have a role as leaders in our state to condemn acts of violence against law enforcement,” said President of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief David Hess.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office says he reached out to the family of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon when he was killed in the line of duty on December 11. Governor Cooper also reached out to the family of Concord Officer Jason Shuping on December 17.

The North Carolina Association of Police Chiefs says that’s not enough.

“What the families and the community of those behind the badge and law enforcement should hear from the Governor and the Attorney General is an accretive statement condemning all acts of violence towards law enforcement,” said Chief Hess.

“I would think that from the governor’s office and the attorney general they would want to be doing everything they could to stop this from happening,” said Randy Hagler, President of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police.

Hagler is a former CMPD officer for 29 years. He says the recent violence against officers in our area has an impact, but it won’t make officers afraid to do their jobs.

“For our existing officers from personal experience it usually makes you that much more resolved to do your job and be good with it,” said Hagler.



Below is a statement from the governor’s office: