CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the talk on college campuses.

“I was at work when the ruling first came out. Even at work things were buzzing. I could barely focus today,” mentioned Christopher Everett.

Everett is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill and the university’s student body president.

It’s a moment in history that isn’t lost on him or his family.

“My parents were very nervous today and it was a very sad time,” Everett said.

Their conversation is a national conversation.

In a ruling Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to end affirmative action in college admissions.

There were two affirmative action cases under consideration. One against Harvard University and another against UNC-Chapel Hill.

In a lawsuit, the group, Fair Admissions for Students, stated UNC’s admission policies discriminated against white and Asian applicants by giving higher preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American applicants.

The Supreme Court ultimately decided it violates the constitution’s equal protection clause.

Meredith College political scientist David McLennan said it doesn’t entirely shut off the consideration of race.

“A student could write about his or her experiences. If they felt like they have been discriminated against and wrote about it in an essay,” he explained. “The other way to go with it is that college admissions departments can look at things like where a person lives. Their zip codes.”

Everett said the court’s decision will not change his work on campus.

“Affirmative action has meant so much to our university and students who look like me. It is a very scary time, but the biggest thing that I’m trying to do is create space for all of us show that people like me are out here and we are advocating,” he stated.

CBS 17 also spoke with North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. He said he agrees with the decision and doesn’t think anything needs to be done on a state level.

“The statute is already in place directing the UNC Board of Governors to spell out what the admission criteria will be. Certainly, the admission criteria should be not just for Chapel Hill but it should be consistent across all of our public universities,” Moore explained.