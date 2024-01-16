Note: The accompanying video explains lottery odds in North Carolina.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The largest prize in Carolina Keno history was won by a North Carolina grandmother on her birthday Friday.

Nancy Bourget who lives in Lincolnton claimed a $200,000 Keno prize.

“The stars are all aligning for me right now,” she said. “It’s a little surreal.”

Bourget bought the winning ticket at the Raceway on East Main Street in Lincolnton on Jan. 6. She won the big money prize after buying a Quick Pick ticket for $40. She won $100,000 after matching 10 numbers. Since she played for two shares for each row, it doubled to $200,000.

“You always dream of something like this but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” Bourget said. “And then one random moment in time there it is.”

After federal and state tax withholdings, Bourget took home $141,407 on her birthday Friday.

As a grandmother of five, Bourget said she plans to save some of the winning money for her grandchildren.

“I want to look out for their future,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.