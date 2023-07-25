CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) — In October 2022, contractor Mateo Lopez reportedly took an opportunity to cool off with a jump in the waters of Lake Norman.

Standing nearby was Cade Redmond, who saw what happened next: Lopez drowning and the emergency response shortly after that.

“He didn’t make it back; we don’t know why,” said Redmond, who was 13 at the time. “The person who tried to save him, I talked to him. He was saying, ‘If I only had something to throw at him.'”

What Redmond witnessed is a tragic reminder of the dangers and the preventative nature of drowning incidents on any body of water.

The dock that Lopez reportedly jumped off had no float attached, but neither did many others.

Since that incident, Redmond has been working to change that.

“Why shouldn’t (floats) be on docks?” he said.

Floats, life rings, and other floatation devices that can be thrown out to anyone stuck in the water may sound like a no-brainer, but under North Carolina state law, they are not required on public docks.

“I really am surprised,” said Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam. “We need it. It’s a matter of safety.”

Mayor Washam said the lack of floats to throw out to people in the water could be both a liability and a hazard. After Redmond made his case to the Town of Cornelius, the town signed on to the idea.

“Not only did (Cade) come up with the idea, he has been the inspiration behind it,” said Washam, who noted a piece of state legislation that has been filed in Raleigh to make the floatation and life-saving devices a requirement on public docks.

That inspiration has also turned into a non-profit known as “The Devoted Float,” which has garnered further support from local Lake Norman organizations and social media support from others in the boating community.

While there is an effort to pass legislation for public docks, the attempt to get similar devices on private docks, according to current state law, can not be done.

However, there is an effort to encourage homeowners to put the devices out on their own private docks.

“You never know when something could happen,” said Redmond.

Redmond estimates that around 450 floatation devices have been sold since the non-profit started.