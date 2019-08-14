‘It’s disgusting I still feel them crawling’: Hundreds of baby ticks ambush NC man

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — Ryan Root says he was walking through Northeast Park, as he normally does, on his way to fish with a buddy.

But about 15 minutes into their fishing trip, they felt some creepy crawlers.

“I was like oh my god I can’t believe these tiny little things are ticks,” Root said. “Then when you see them crawling up your leg and you just feel it,” He continued. “I still can’t sleep well I feel them crawling on me all the time it’s horrible, they’re disgusting.”

He says he rushed home, covered himself in Vaseline, and his girlfriend helped pick them off with tweezers. Hundreds of them. Maybe even a thousand he said.

Root noticed they were much smaller than your average tick, and even mistook them for freckles at first. Then he thought.

“Wait…I don’t have freckles?!”

WFMY News 2 spoke with McNeely Pest Control about the tiny “Seed Tick.”

“You would normally think of a big tick crawling on you, you don’t look at these small things and think ‘I have a tick on me,’ and that’s problematic sometimes,” Frank Fowler with McNeely Pest Control said.

Tick bites can lead to some serious illnesses, including Lyme Disease.

The Guilford County Department of Public Health says the county has had 8 confirmed Lyme Disease cases since 2016.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now







