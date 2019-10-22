It’s official: NC’s Dixie Classic Fair has a new name

Live Now
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem City Council made the Dixie Classic Fair name change official Monday night, voting 6-2 to change the name to the Carolina Classic Fair.

The new name was selected at last week’s Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee meeting.

It will cost an estimated $97,000 in painting, replacing signage and ordering new banners.

The money will come out of the $2 million in fair reserves.

