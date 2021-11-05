‘It’s really scary’: SUV crashes into NC school; 3rd crash into school this year

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) – A Greensboro school is closed after a vehicle crashed into the school for the third time in several months.

Guilford County Schools tweeted out that Weaver Academy is on remote learning for Thursday and Friday after a traffic accident on Weaver campus.

“We’re just terrified to send her to school,” said Lorin Kaley, parent of a Weaver Academy student. “I want her to be able to go to that school but I don’t want her in a building that’s not safe.”

Kaley is worried for her daughter, Laney’s safety at school. This is her first year in the theatre program.

Michael Robert Loflin

“It’s really scary and everyone seems to be freaked out by it especially going to school in the building,” Laney Kaley said.

According to Greensboro police, a car struck the Weaver Academy building sometime shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

The driver, Michael Robert Loflin, 35, of Greensboro, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to stop at a red light/stop sign, hit-and-run, and failure to maintain lane control.

Officers told FOX8 an SUV failed to make the turn at Washington and Spring Streets and crashed into the building

The SUV went into the building, across a hallway and stopped at a table in a classroom.

The driver ran from the scene but was found a short time later, police said.

Engineers were called to the school to check the surrounding rooms and upper floors. The hallway is going to be closed.

“We received our engineering report,” said Michelle Reed, the chief operations officer for Guilford County Schools. “We are good to go on occupancy, they cleared us and gave a green light for us to start the structural improvements and the barriers in the front of the building.”

City crews are working to determine if extra barriers can be installed. Reflective signage and plastic posts have been installed. GCS said these additions were planned to be installed today.

“While they will not stop a car, they will certainly help a driver realize that they are somewhere they should not be in their car,” said Hanna Cockburn, the director of Greensboro Department of Transportation.

Cockburn said they have been working with GCS to address the issues that have resulted in multiple crashes at the intersection. There have been 18 crashes at the intersection since 2016.

In-street posts are scheduled to be installed this week and additional signage is being worked on. Bollards along the front of the building are also under consideration.

“Maybe I won’t get called again this year about school closing for a car in the building and I won’t have to worry about her being hit in drafting class by debris or worse a vehicle,” Kaley said.

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

On July 3, there was a fatal crash into the side of the building.

Then on Oct. 7, a stolen car driven by a juvenile hit a different spot in the building, closing campus for a day. No one was hurt in this incident.

The City of Greensboro reports that there was a fourth crash on Oct. 20 when a car slid down the hill and hit a fence, which prevented the car from hitting the school.