GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — A Gastonia church is facing mounting criticism after it was the scene of a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Donald Beatty (Courtesy: Gaston County Sheriff’s Office)

Donald Beatty, 56, is accused by Gastonia Police of shooting and killing Freddie Byrd, 57. Authorities said both are homeless and lived at an encampment on the property of Faith Hope and Love Ministries on North Oakland Street.

The homicide is just the latest in a series of incidents on the property. Records going back to May show at least 50 visits by Gastonia Police for everything from drug paraphernalia being found on the property to overdoses and assaults — something the church said is an issue they are working to fix.

“In front of my truck, someone was raped,” said neighbor Monica Cathey. “On the side of the church buildings, someone had indecent exposure, giving favors.”

The head of the ministry, Moses Colbert, said the church is meant to be a refuge for Gastonia’s homeless, and they had been working to provide adult education services, substance abuse, and mental health counseling.

The church made headlines in June 2023 due to a reported fine against them. The City of Gastonia said the church had two issues:

Operating the church as a shelter, which was against the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. Having multiple trailers on site that were against city code.

The church has been facing a $60,000 fine.

Church working to resolve issues

Colbert acknowledges the challenges and issues that have arisen, along with the numerous incidents that Gastonia Police have responded to.

“I would agree with them,” he said. “We’ve done everything we can; we’ve fenced up our property, we get the police out here, and then we get weaponized for bringing the police out here. Well, we’ve got all the homeless out here; of course, we’re going to call you.”

Colbert said that he has been pleading with the city and other churches to help support what his ministry is doing.

Neighbors, however, have noted a series of issues that run rampant on the church’s property, which has multiple tents around it.

Sunday’s homicide — for many that live there — was no surprise.

Beatty faces a first-degree murder charge in Byrd’s death and has an extensive criminal record.

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety, his record goes back to the early 1990s. In June, he was arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Colbert said Beatty was not one of the people they were helping.

“He should be in jail for indecent liberties with a child,” said Colbert. “He should be locked up and throw away the key. But they let him out, and he does some other atrocities. It’s sad, you know.”

Colbert said Byrd was known to the ministry. Byrd does have a criminal record of his own, but the church said they never had any issues with him.

Neighbors, however, said the problems have been mounting on the property, located near the Gastonia Police Dept. and Gaston County government offices, and that it has become something the church cannot control.

“There’s nothing wrong with being homeless. I’ve been homeless before,” Cathey said. “But you can’t disturb the peace of people that stay here.”