RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans says Thursday is the last day it will use plastic bags.

The company will no longer offer those single-use plastic bags to pack customers’ groceries in its North Carolina and Virginia stores as of Friday.

It comes as the company is phasing out plastic bags from all of its stores by the end of the year.

Wegmans also will charge 5 cents for paper bags to give customers an incentive to bring reusable bags.