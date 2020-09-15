Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka started a four-state in four-day campaign swing for her father today in Wilmington, speaking to a group of 25 invited guests and supporters at Bakery 105 on Orange Street.

Ms. Trump, who is also a special adviser to the president, highlighted her father’s accomplishments in the first three-and-a-half years and said he would continue to fight for the American people if re-elected to a second term.

“The president has continued to put the American people at the heart and soul of every policy that he advances,” Ivanka Trump said in an interview after the event. “I think it’s very telling in terms of what he’s been able to do that is consistent with promises he made in 2016. What is core to him is fighting for American jobs, fighting for American values, fighting for safe communities, fighting for opportunities for all Americans.”

Congressman David Rouzer (NC-7) and North Carolina Rep. Holly Grange (R-New Hanover) were among the guests for what the campaign called “a fireside chat” format. Derek Jackson, who supports President Trump, said he came wanting to hear something positive about the country, and how the president plans to move the nation forward if re-elected.

“I think we’re going to be going in the right direction as far as schools are concerned, as far as jobs are concerned, as far as bringing back the industries we need in this country,” Jackson said after Ms. Trump’s event. “I’m very happy that he ended the NAFTA agreement, and if we can get some jobs back into this country and get more opportunities for our citizens.”

Hogan Gidley, who is the Trump 2020 National Press Secretary, moderated the conversation with Ms. Trump. They both talked about how President Trump ran in 2016 on changing Washington, DC, and they don’t expect him to change if voters elect him to a second term.

“It’s an amazing thing when you get to Washington, how quickly the people who have just immediately arrived changed and they bend to the system and the winds they face, and they conform and change their views,” Ms. Trump said. “With this president, that will never happen. It’s impossible. He will not bend. He will keep fighting for American people and what he believes is right.”

A Trump aide said Ms. Trump plans stops in Arizona, Texas and Florida in this campaign swing for her father.