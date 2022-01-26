‘I’ve got a piece of my heart missing’: NC family grieving after husband killed in DWI crash

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash on N.C. 62 East in Pleasant Garden and another man has been charged with DWI, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:38 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to a semi-truck crash on N.C. 62 East near Hockett Road. The truck did not have a trailer attached at the time.

A 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan was involved in the crash, according to Guilford County EMS.

Dustin Clapp, 34, of Julian, was the driver of the semi-truck and died as a result of the crash.

“I have to rewrite my life. One that I thought was already pretty well written with half of my heart,” said Kaley Clapp, the victim’s wife. “I’ve got a piece of my heart missing, a big one.”

She was working at Cone Health when she heard about the crash.

“I walk out, and my mom is in the waiting room, eyes red, and the last thing I expected her to say my husband had passed away,” she said. “The shock was there…no way…not my husband, but it was.”

Lance Ray Miller, 52, of Pageton, West Virginia, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and careless and reckless driving. He was driving a rental vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Because of someone else’s negligence, a house is no longer a home,” Kaley said.

Troopers say the crash happened when the SUV went left of center and hit the side of the semi-truck. The truck then went off the road to the right, got back on the road and overturned.

“When he drove into the lane that my husband was driving in, and he hit him, and the man got away free just fine…but my husband, he didn’t get to come home,” she said.

Kaley told FOX8 she will miss her husband’s bright spirit, fun personality and love of travel but most importantly, the half to her heart.

“We were able to live 50 years in five because that’s all I got,” Kaley said. “We chose each other. We chose each other every day.”

Miller was not injured and was arrested on the scene. He was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center and is being held under a $5,000 dollar bond.