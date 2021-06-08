‘I’ve won 14, too’: Former NC Gov. McCrory responds to Trump endorsement snub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A big surprise happened this weekend with former President Trump endorsing one of the Republicans running for Senate in North Carolina.

At the North Carolina state Republican convention in Greenville, Trump endorsed congressman Ted Budd for U.S. Senate. Budd is not as well-known as former Gov. Pat McCrory.

“I thought the president got some bad advice from formerly his chief of staff again (Mark Meadows),” he said. “I’d say 95% of the people don’t even know that’s even happened. Endorsements usually have very little impact on how people vote, or should they.

During Saturday’s speech, Trump took at a jab McCrory when introducing Budd, saying “You can’t pick people who’ve already lost two races, and do not stand for our values.”

McCrory responded, “Yeah, I’ve won 14 too (Laugh)…you know Abe Lincoln lost 6 or 7… I’m not comparing myself to him, but you know, talk to anyone whether it be business or politics or sports, anyone that has never lost has never been a leader.”

Despite what Trump said, McCrory added he supports Trump’s policies and will focus on campaign issues such as immigration, taxes, education energy and voter ID laws.

McCrory is running for Richard Burr’s seat, who is retiring.