J. Cole announces new tour, date for next Dreamville Fest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s own J. Cole is going on tour and he’s bringing with him a couple of well-known artists along for the ride.

The Fayetteville multi-platinum recording artist and pro basketball player announced Tuesday that “The Off-Season Tour” with fellow artists 21 Savage and Morray, who is also from Fayetteville, will kick off on Sept. 24 in Miami.

The tour will continue throughout the rest of 2021 and end with the very popular Dreamville Fest in April 2022.

The exact date in April, city, and venue has not yet been announced, but fans of the previous events will surely be tuned in when it becomes public.

Presale tickets for the tour begin Wednesday and tickets go on sale Friday.

The 2020 Dreamville Fest was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a tweet by Cole, fans can stay tuned on DreamvilleFest.com for more information.

The Off-Season Tour. With @21savage and @morrayda1 🚀🚀🚀



Presale starting tomorrow. Tickets on sale Friday @ https://t.co/vxEarN5m4y



s e e . y o u . i n . a . f e w pic.twitter.com/FIwSfidLBP — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 22, 2021

The tour’s title derives from his newest album “The Off-Season” released on May 14.