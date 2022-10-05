RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Michael Montgomery picked up the winning ticket at the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade, according to officials.

And Montgomery didn’t wait—he decided to scratch the ticket in the store.

“As soon as I scratched it, I just looked at it then I looked at the guy in the store,” he said. “Then I hightailed it to my truck.”

Officials said Montgomery took home $71,019 after state and federal taxes.

He shared that he’s thinking about taking a special hunting trip along with doing some home improvements.

“I might make a special trip to Florida now for a hog hunt,” he said.