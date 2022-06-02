JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ramona Lopez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Thursday.

Lopez plead guilty on Dec. 8, 2021 to trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack, marijuana and possessing a firearm.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the Jacksonville Police Department received complaints from the management of a local hotel regarding Lopez’s selling of narcotics from a hotel room.

Law enforcement surveillance revealed that Lopez was using the hotel as the base of operation for her drug trafficking organization.

A search warrant was executed on the hotel room and law enforcement recovered 122 grams of methamphetamine, 107 grams of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, 73 doses of Ecstasy, 7 grams of cocaine, written instructions for cooking methamphetamine, $6,636 and a loaded Taurus 9 millimeter handgun, later determined to have been stolen from Virginia.