Jeep driver killed in NC chase as suspects crash into him after Walmart theft, officials say

The crash scene after the deadly chase Sunday in Wilmington. Photo from New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One man is dead and two other people are in custody after a robbery led authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Walmart in the Porters Neck area shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Subsequently, reports came in of a vehicle driving erratically on Oleander Drive. Once authorities caught up to the vehicle, the suspect rammed one deputy cruiser and proceeded down Wrightsville Avenue.

The chase continued until the suspect’s vehicle collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Wrightsville Avenue and Country Club Drive.

The two suspects of the car involved in the armed robbery and car chase are currently in custody. The driver of the Jeep was thrown from his vehicle upon impact and died on the scene.

