RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Oak Island Water Rescue is warning visitors about the possibility of jellyfish in the water. They are considering a purple flag warning after several people reported jellyfish stings.

The rescue team said they believed the jellyfish responsible were the less painful variety and not Portuguese man o’ wars.

OIWR said if more stings were reported Thursday, they would work with the Oak Island Police Department and Oak Island Fire Department to decide to fly a purple flag. Purple flags are used to warn visitors about the jellyfish’s presence.

Earlier this month, a purple flag was flown after Portuguese man o’ wars were spotted on Oak Island beaches and nearby Holden Beach. They said the jellyfish were seen on the beach and in the surf. Water rescue officials said they have received messages that at least six people were stung by the man o’ wars, including four children, at various locations on the beach.

The National Institutes of Health has reported 150 million people are stung by jellyfish worldwide every year.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, if you are stung by a jellyfish, a mild sting can be treated using the following steps:

Wash the tentacles and venom off the affected area of your body with seawater. Don’t use fresh water. Using tweezers or gloved hands, remove any tentacles you see in your skin. Apply vinegar or rubbing alcohol to the affected area to stop any more firings of nematocysts. (You shouldn’t use vinegar for Portuguese man-of-war stings, though. It can cause more venom to be released from the nematocysts.) To help reduce the pain, you can put calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream on a jellyfish sting. You can also use an ice pack or hot water to help with the pain and swelling.

Contrary to a popular myth, you should not pee on a jellyfish sting. The Cleveland Clinic says there are no scientific studies to back up this claim. They said peeing on a jellyfish sting could actually make the sting hurt worse.

A more serious sting should be addressed with a medical professional.