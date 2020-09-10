JetBlue adds five new daily nonstop flights at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – JetBlue announced Thursday it will launch five new nonstop destinations at RDU this year. The destinations include Cancun, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Fort Myers, San Juan, and Los Angeles.

Cancun and Montego Bay are the first international flights to return to RDU since the coronavirus pandemic began.

JetBlue’s Los Angeles route is the first flight to the West Coast from RDU.

“RDU is extremely fortunate to add new destinations a time when airports continue to lose airline service,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We are optimistic that passengers will support the new routes by traveling to these warm weather destinations during the winter months.”

The scheduled launch dates are:

November 19:

Cancun (CUN) – last served in March 2020 by Delta

Montego Bay (MBJ) – last served in April 2019 by Frontier

Fort Myers (RSW) – last served in January 2020 by Delta

San Juan, PR (SJU) – new service for JetBlue, currently also served by Frontier

December 18:

Los Angeles (LAX) – last served in April 2019 by Delta and American Airlines

JetBlue has operated at RDU since 2006. The airline serves leisure travelers visiting South Florida or connecting through Ft. Lauderdale to 25 Latin American and Caribbean destinations.

Travelers to international destinations should check with their airline before departure to learn about any travel requirements in the country they are visiting.