Jobless in NC eligible for $50 increased weekly benefit to receive payments this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Division of Employment Security will begin issuing payments for the $50 Increased Weekly Benefit Amount (IBA) program to eligible unemployment claimants on the weekend of Oct. 17 and 18, according to an NCDES news release.

People do not need to file a separate claim for IBA.

Those who are eligible will automatically receive a $50 retroactive increase in their weekly unemployment benefit amount starting with the benefit week that began on Sept. 6 through no later than Dec. 26, 2020.

The chart below provides more details about eligibility based on state law and federal guidance:

Chart provides details about eligibility based on state law and federal guidance.

The increased benefit amount is one of seven programs being administered by the NCDES since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.

Since March 15, the NCDES has paid out more than $8.3 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 900,000 people.

More headlines from CBS17.com: