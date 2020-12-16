CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A federal judge has agreed to expedite a lawsuit that could stop a tribe from building a casino in North Carolina outside the city of Charlotte.
The Charlotte Observer reports that District of Columbia District Judge James Boasberg agreed to expedite the suit on Monday.
The suit is against the Catawba Indians and the Department of Interior.
The Catawba want to build the Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain, which is about 35 miles west of Charlotte.
The lawsuit was filed by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees. They have operated their own casinos in western North Carolina since 1997.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Judge agrees to speed up challenge against planned casino just west of Charlotte
- Undercover authorities seize 1,000+ fentanyl-laced pills in Tennessee
- Long-term care facilities, nursing homes in NC expected to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
- Woman gives birth near Rio Grande with help of Border Patrol agents after smugglers yelled at her to keep moving
- Christian McCaffrey expected to miss another week with thigh injury