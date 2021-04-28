Live: Judge hearing arguments, could order release of bodycam footage in Andrew Brown Jr. case Wednesday

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A judge could rule to order the release of body camera footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case on Wednesday.

Lawyers for a coalition of media companies, including WAVY-TV 10, are petitioning the judge to order release of the videos. Brown was shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City last week while they conducted a search warrant.

An independent autopsy released Tuesday found Brown was shot in the back of the head by a deputy. His family and their attorneys have called his death an execution.

Under North Carolina law, a judge has allow the footage to be released to the public.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in an exclusive interview with WAVY on Wednesday that he will petition the court as well to release the video, and said if it were up to him he would have released the full video as soon as investigators allowed.

In a statement released Wednesday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation indicated it will leave the decision to local authorities.

When asked if this was an execution, Sheriff Wooten said that would come out in the investigation. He also said he has spoken to the deputies involved briefly to offer words of encouragement but not about the investigation. — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) April 28, 2021

“We defer to the local authorities and the courts to make that determination as guided by State law. The SBI supports transparency to the greatest extent possible, as we think this serves the interests of the family, the local community, and North Carolina as a whole.”

The hearing started at 10 a.m. and was originally not allowed to be streamed live. The judge also decided that only a pool camera and one reporter can be in the courtroom.

UPDATE: The judge has just decided that only a pool camera and one reporter can be in the courtroom @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 28, 2021

We’ll have updates coming up later today.