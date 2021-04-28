Judge denies immediate release of bodycam video of Andrew Brown Jr’s shooting death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge has denied the media’s petition to release bodycamera video of the shooting death of Andew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.

Jeff Foster, a Superior Court judge from Pitt County, said the release would harm the reputation of some or the investigation. The judge said officers’ faces must be blurred before videos can be released.

The release of the videos will be delayed by at least 30 days.

Foster ruled that four videos can be disclosed to Brown’s son, Kahlil Ferebee, some family members, and one attorney, with redactions.

They will be able to view the videos but not obtain copies.

North Carolina law states a petition must be filed with a Superior Court judge who determines whether to authorize the release of such videos.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies who were executing search and arrest warrants Wednesday morning on Perry Street for drug-related charges.

On Wednesday, lawyers for a coalition of media companies, including CBS 17’s parent company, went before the judge to ask Pasquotank County to release the bodycam video.

County officials allowed family members and attorneys to view a 20-second clip of the video that they said shows Brown being “executed.”