Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against Wake Forest University in killing of NC college football player

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit filed against Wake Forest University after a Winston-Salem State University football player was killed while leaving a party on the Wake Forest campus has been dismissed, according to court documents.

Jakier Shanique Austin was arrested on April 11, 2018, in connection with the Jan. 20, 2018, shooting of 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker at The Barn, an event center on Wake Forest University’s campus.

The estate for Baker filed the wrongful death suit against WFU.

United States District Court Judge Catherine Eagles dismissed the estate’s claims with prejudice, saying undisputed evidence shows Baker’s killing was not foreseeable.

Austin was charged with murder, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.

Police said Austin shot Baker after an argument. Baker, who played football for a Winston-Salem State University, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

On June 10, Austin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 64-89 months in prison.