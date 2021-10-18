Judge getting update on NC school funding equity plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge wants an update on why a funding roadmap designed to reduce public education inequities among students hasn’t been carried out so far.

Superior Court Judge David Lee scheduled a court hearing for Monday in the long-running “Leandro” school funding case.

He’s said that the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper should fully fund the remedial spending plan, in particular by earmarking $1.7 billion through mid-2023.

Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor are still in state budget talks that include K-12 spending.

Lee wrote last month he was prepared to issue “judicial remedies” if he didn’t see concrete action by Monday.