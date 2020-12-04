Judge names expert to scrutinize NC prison COVID-19 response

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A judge has agreed to name a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within North Carolina’s prison system.

Prisons are experiencing a surge in cases and a growing number of inmates have been hospitalized. Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier said on Friday that he’s worried about the pressure the coronavirus is now placing upon correctional institutions.

A key task of the special master he picked will be to ensure that additional inmates at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can serve at home or in safer settings.

Rozier also wants all correctional workers who come in contact with prisoners tested every two weeks.