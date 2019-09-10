Judge orders NC college student accused of plotting shooting to be involuntarily committed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — A judge has ordered a former High Point University freshman to be involuntarily committed after he was arrested, accused of plotting to “shoot up the school.”

The judge ordered 19-year-old Paul Steber, of Boston, Massachusetts, to a North Carolina state-run psychiatric hospital in Butner. Steber appeared in court via video conference. His mother appeared in court to surrender his passport and travel documents.

He’s also forbidden from having any contact with students or being on educational property. He also can’t have access to the internet and must be present at all court hearings. The judge ordered that he can’t travel outside the United States.

The judge also reduced Steber’s total bond to $250,000.

On Aug. 28, Steber was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room and had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” according to High Point police.

High Point University said several students reported to HPU staff that Steber had guns in his possession. Steber was removed from campus and the guns were given to the High Point Police Department.

High Point University released the following statement:

“Because we care deeply about the safety of the HPU community, we want to keep you informed. The court this afternoon has ordered the former student (who is no longer enrolled at HPU and is banned from campus) to be sent to a state-run psychiatric hospital. High Point University, as you know, is committed to the safety and security of our campus community, and we remain in contact with law enforcement regarding this matter. Thank you for your continued support, prayers and advocacy.”

