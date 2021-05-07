Judge says family of Andrew Brown Jr. will get to see ‘only portions’ of body cam video in his death on Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Family members of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina will soon get to view more body camera footage of the incident. But they will only be shown a fraction of the total footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said Friday that his office will show several minutes of video related to the death of Andrew Brown Jr. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s announcement followed a written ruling by a judge who said the family could only see portions of the video.

Those portions amount to less than 20 minutes of nearly two hours of footage. Brown was killed April 21 in Elizabeth City while deputies served a drug-related warrant.