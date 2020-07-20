Judge weighs N.C. voting rule change demand with COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A judge is listening to arguments this week about whether the COVID-19 pandemic demands changes to North Carolina’s voting systems this fall.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen scheduled a hearing starting Monday involving a lawsuit by two voting advocacy groups and several citizens who fear current rules threaten their health if they want to vote.

The plaintiffs want Osteen to block several voting restrictions now.

A new state law already eases absentee ballot rules and directs that an online portal be created to file applications.

Similar virus-related voting lawsuits have been filed in North Carolina and other states.