RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state’s next millionaire could be named this week.

The North Carolina Education Lottery’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings have $600,000 in winnings up for grabs in this week’s drawings.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the first opportunity of the week with a jackpot that’s sitting at a $260 million annuity or $134.3 million in cash.

If Tuesday doesn’t pan out, there’s always Wednesday. That’s when an annuity of $340 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing. That one could also be cashed out for a $175.5 million lump sum.

So far, June has proven to be a lucky time of year with huge wins in the Powerball game.

In the June 3 drawing, three winners took home a combined $1,100,000.

The following week, on June 5, another $100,000 win was claimed. Two days later, the drawing ended in a $250,000 win that remains unclaimed. The unclaimed ticket was from Online Play in the Charlotte area.

“It is important for players to remember that even though these big jackpots are still up for grabs, lots of other big wins occur in every drawing,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Make sure to check your tickets closely and good luck to everyone going for those awesome jackpots this week.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.