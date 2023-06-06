RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — To commemorate Juneteenth, numerous N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources sites across the state will feature events and tours throughout the month of June, according to the agency.

“Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. It signifies the official end of slavery in the United States,” a news release said.

Juneteenth observances