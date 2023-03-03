RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s one thing to get voters engaged — including the youngest ones — when a major election is near.

But it’s far more difficult to keep them engaged during an odd-numbered year like 2023 — when we’re four months past North Carolina’s hotly contested U.S. Senate election, and the presidential election is still 20 months away.

And two telling viewership numbers from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last month support that conclusion.

The Feb. 7 speech drew the smallest audience for a State of the Union in at least 30 years, with an estimated 27.3 million viewers — down 29 percent from last year, according to Nielsen ratings data.

The ones that were watching skewed old: Nearly three-quarters of those viewers were at least 55 years old — but just 5 percent were between the ages of 18 and 34, Nielsen said.

While streaming and other online media are also likely factors — the younger demographic is more likely to ditch traditional cable television — a political expert says there’s also a strong statement in there.

“I think there’s a couple of things we can infer from those numbers,” said Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University. “Young people just aren’t engaged in the old-school political rituals that we’re used to. When we were growing up, the thing to do is, you’d sit down with your family, you’d have the communal experience, you’d watch the State of the Union. That is no longer the case.

“But young people just don’t seem to want to get their politics that way,” he added. “They want more flash, they want more pomp, they want more circumstance than they’re getting with the traditional State of the Union.”

It’s not exactly a new problem — those older voters now might have been just as disengaged when they were younger.

But over the years, the issue has changed in a subtle way, Cooper said.

“Young people may not be turning out to vote, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not civically involved,” he said. “I think what we’ve seen among a lot of young people today is an acceptance of civic responsibility, but they don’t understand how that translates to politics.

“This may sound like the same thing, but they’re really not,” he added. “We’re seeing very high rates of volunteerism among young. So by some measures higher than when we were kids, but the turnout — they’re actually showing up and voting — connecting that to, that’s proved to be a bridge too far, at least thus far.”

Cooper says it’s harder “to engage anybody” in the odd-numbered years when the only elections are municipal ones, and says the best way to do that is also the most old-fashioned.

“What has to happen is face-to-face contact in some ways, kind of the old-school political campaigning coming back,” he said. “You’ve got to talk to people. You’ve got to remind them, particularly young people, why these elections matter, and you’ve got to remind them that the elections occur in the first place. And that is very, very different than this big national political environment that we see in even-year elections.”

Both major political parties in the state say engaging those voters is a high priority.

State Republican Party spokesman Jeff Moore called it a year-round effort, saying fees for the state convention are waived for those between 18 and 25, and pointing to groups that focus on — and, more importantly, consist of — people in that age group.

“So it’s a peer-to-peer engagement process for organic growth; not pandering from someone in a completely different generation from them,” he said.

Anderson Clayton, the 25-year-old from Roxboro recently chosen to chair the state’s Democratic Party, said there’s one important thing Democrats should do.

“Run really good candidates, and people that folks actually want to turn out and vote for,” she said.

She also said there are no one-size-fits-all issues: “The Sandhills are a lot different than the foothills in our state, and we need to make sure that we’re speaking to both of these regions and also our center region.”

Moore says inflation and other concerns related to the economy resonate with young GOP voters.

Yet Cooper cautions that a single issue may not be enough to drive engagement.

“It’s an old problem. I don’t think it’s a one-issue solution,” he said. “It’s going to take bigger institutional changes. It’s going to take more, again, of that face-to-face contact.”