‘Just another shooting of a Black man’: Some NC community members upset after suspect killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Tensions are running high in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood after a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man at a busy gas station Tuesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Deputy Marshal says the suspect was a deadly threat, but family and friends of the man are upset, and a familiar radio personality who grew up here says what happened is very sad for the Black community.

The gunfire came rapidly, according to those who live in the area.

“Heard several gunshots,” neighbor Wade Foley said. “Three or four gunshots.”

Foley told WJZY he and others in the area were startled by the sound.

“I’ve not heard gunshots before, so trying to figure out what was going on,” he said. “I saw a lot of other people coming out of their houses.”

Police say 32-year-old Frankie Jennings was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning at the Citgo in Plaza Midwood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the Marshals, as part of a task force, were trying to serve several warrants on Jennings when he did something to make one of them fear for their life. The Deputy Marshal then shot and killed Jennings.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they recovered a gun at the scene, but they would not say if Jennings pointed or raised the gun towards the Deputy Marshal before the fatal shots were fired.

“He was killed on his birthday,” Larry Mims said. “When you look at the violence going on in our city any violence is sad.”

Mims is a radio DJ on WPEG – Power 98. He grew up in the neighborhood and says the deadly shooting raises tensions between police and the Black community.

“Honestly, in our community police are police. It’s hard to disseminate between CMPD, sheriff, U.S. Marshals. If they wear a uniform, they’re the police,” Mims said. “It goes to the old adage of ‘we don’t trust the police.’ Until we find out what happened, it’s just another shooting of a Black man to a lot of people in this community.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is the lead investigating agency but no Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were involved in the deadly shooting.