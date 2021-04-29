‘Just heartbreak’: Cousin of fallen sergeant speaks out after deadly standoff in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly standoff at a Watauga County home.
Watauga County Sgt. Chris Ward was responding to the home for a welfare check along with another deputy They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday.
Both were shot when they entered the home.
Ward and another deputy were killed in the shooting.
The suspect had reportedly been shooting at law enforcement into the night.
Law enforcement officials said the suspect is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died.
Police said the suspect’s parents also died.
Thursday morning, the fallen sergeant’s second cousin Donna Ward paid her respects at a growing memorial of candles and flowers. She says they come from a law enforcement family, and this loss is devastating.
“Just heartbreak,” she said. “I told her I pray for them each and every day. I’m on my knees each and every day praying for these people. I pray for everybody, but these officers, they have a tough job. I mean, they’re out here to serve and protect, and people just don’t get it, they don’t.”