Just returning from deportation, man attacks NC woman, deputies say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who had been deported from the United States to Mexico, came back to Cabarrus County, then broke into a home and assaulted a woman and a man, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Gaspar Reyes-Dorantes, 28, was arrested Friday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, communicating threats, larceny after breaking and entering, first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

According to The Independent Tribune, deputies said Reyes-Dorantes was deported to Mexico on Oct. 21.

Deputies say he came back and broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on Tamarac Court in Concord after 11 p/m/ Thursday and assaulted the woman and a man in the home.

He had a knife in his possession at the time, according to the report.

An immigration detainer was also served on Reyes-Dorantes. Reyes-Dorantes is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $302,000 bond.

