CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice and an arrest in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October.

Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in Cabo when she died from what Mexican authorities described as a direct attack. Video obtained by Queen City News showed Robinson being slammed to the floor by someone in a resort hotel room.

“No one has been arrested,” her frustrated yet stoic sister, Quilla Long, explained earlier this week at a news conference.

“Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico,” Long said when asked about justice. “Everybody extradited over there and doing time over there. That’ll be justice for us, as of now.”

The rally was held at 4 p.m. at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown and was sponsored by the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury.

An arrest warrant has already been issued for one of the friends, however, the friend’s name has not officially been released.

“No arrests have been made,” Long told media on Wednesday. “We can’t say anything, they’re working on it,” she said when asked about any progress or updates in the case.

Among the speakers Saturday was Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston and Mecklenburg County Boardmember Pat Cotham.