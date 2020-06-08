Justices back NC sheriffs involved in immigration program

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled state judges don’t have authority to release defendants held on federal immigration-related arrest and detainer documents by a sheriff formally working on behalf of the U.S. government.

The justices unanimously upheld portions of a Court of Appeals ruling that vacated 2017 orders by a Superior Court judge involving two defendants held in the Mecklenburg County jail.

Then-Sheriff Irwin Carmichael had entered an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out immigration laws.

The Supreme Court says the judge’s authority to examine their release was superseded by federal law because Carmichael participated in the program.

