JUUL agrees to pay NC $40M for role in ‘vaping epidemic,’ AG Stein says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – E-cigarette maker JUUL has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million for what the attorney general said was the companies role in the increase in the number of teens vaping.

Attorney General Josh Stein said North Carolina is the first state to “hold JUUL accountable.”

“For years, JUUL targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette. It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children – one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina,” Stein said.

JUUL will pay the $40 million over six years and those funds will go to help people stop vaping, prevent e-cigarette addiction, and e-cigarette addiction.

Also as part of the deal, JUUL agrees to:

No marketing that appeals to people under the age of 21.

No using most social media advertising, influencer advertising, outdoor advertising near schools, and sponsoring sporting events and concerts.

No claims that compare the health effects of using JUUL with the health effects of using combustible cigarettes in its marketing materials.

No online sales to anyone not age verified by an independent verification system and making sure third-party sales partners do the same.

No retail sales to anyone not age verified using a barcode scanner.

Ensure its products are sold behind counters so shoppers cannot access them without a shop employee’s assistance.

Maintain a retailer compliance secret shopper program in North Carolina to ensure these measures are followed and hold accountable retailers that fail.

No new flavors or nicotine content levels without FDA authorization.

Stein first sued JUUL in 2019 for its marketing to attract younger users and for misrepresenting the potency and danger of nicotine in its products.

