FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office charged a juvenile from Concord for threatening to blow up Walkertown High School.

On Friday around 8:30 a.m., Walkertown High School staff got a phone call from a person threatening to blow up the school.

As a precaution, the FCSO sent more deputies to the school in response to the threat. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the FCSO began investigating and deemed the threat not credible.

After further investigation, it was determined that a juvenile from Concord threatened to commit mass violence using an explosive at the Walkertown High School campus.

On Monday, the juvenile responsible for the threat came to the FCSO and confessed to making the phone call, deputies say.

Juvenile Justice issued a secure custody order for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity is asked to contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish. To report information concerning juvenile behavior or request juvenile intervention resources, call our Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team (JIIT) number at (336) 917-7030; you may remain anonymous.