REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles.
Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured.
One of the juveniles was airlifted to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police say both drivers were cited, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover said the juveniles are students and shared the following statement with FOX8 on Wednesday night:
On behalf of the entire Rockingham County Schools family I would like to express how relieved we are that the four students involved in a traffic accident earlier this afternoon are in stable condition surrounded by their loved ones and friends. We are extremely grateful for the professionalism and quick care shown by first responders and the staff of the hospitals where our students were taken. We offer our fervent prayers for a quick recovery and stand ready to support these students and their families any way we can.
Reidsville HS and the greater Reidsville community have always been tight knit and resilient. This resilience and togetherness will serve them well as they support these four students and one another.–Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover