REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles.

Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured.

One of the juveniles was airlifted to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say both drivers were cited, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover said the juveniles are students and shared the following statement with FOX8 on Wednesday night: